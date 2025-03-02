Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025 released at esb.mp.gov.in, download via direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 02, 2025 08:17 PM IST

MP Mahila Paryavekshak or female supervisor admit card 2025 have been released at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given below. 

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, released the admit cards for the Mahila Paryavekshak or female supervisor examination 2024. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025 have been released at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.
MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025 have been released at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their Application Number, Date of Birth, and first 2 letters of mother's name + last 4 digit of your Aadhar No.

Direct link to download MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025

Notably, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 7, 2025. As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted in two sessions for three hours. The first session will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Also read: West Bengal Police make arrangements for Class 12 students to help them reach exam centres in wake of SFI protest

For session 1, candidates will need to report to the exam centre between 7 am to 8 am, whereas for the second session, candidates will need to arrive at the test centre between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM.

Also read: CUET PG 2025 exam city in first week of March, check tentative date for admit card

MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Test Admit Card - Paryavekshak Recruitment Test - 2024 (Sanchalnalay Mahila evam Bal vikas M.P. Bhopal).”
  3. Enter log in credentials and submit.
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the admit card.
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: India Post GDS registration 2025 ends tomorrow at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, apply via direct link here

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On