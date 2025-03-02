MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025 released at esb.mp.gov.in, download via direct link here

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, released the admit cards for the Mahila Paryavekshak or female supervisor examination 2024. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025 have been released at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

To download the admit card, candidates need to enter their Application Number, Date of Birth, and first 2 letters of mother's name + last 4 digit of your Aadhar No.

Notably, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 7, 2025. As per the official schedule, the examination will be conducted in two sessions for three hours. The first session will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 noon, and the second session will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Also read: West Bengal Police make arrangements for Class 12 students to help them reach exam centres in wake of SFI protest

For session 1, candidates will need to report to the exam centre between 7 am to 8 am, whereas for the second session, candidates will need to arrive at the test centre between 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM.

Also read: CUET PG 2025 exam city in first week of March, check tentative date for admit card

MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025: How to download

Candidates can download the MP Mahila Paryavekshak Admit Card 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link titled, “Test Admit Card - Paryavekshak Recruitment Test - 2024 (Sanchalnalay Mahila evam Bal vikas M.P. Bhopal).” Enter log in credentials and submit. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: India Post GDS registration 2025 ends tomorrow at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, apply via direct link here

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.