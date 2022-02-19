MP Police Constable Answer Key 2021: Objection window opens on peb.mp.gov.in

Professional Examination Board, Madhya Pradesh has released the MP Police Constable Answer Key 2021. The objection window has opened on February 18, 2022. Candidates who want to check the answer key and raise objections can do it through the official site of PEB MP on peb.mp.gov.in.

The examination was conducted from January 8 to February 17, 2022. Candidates can check the answer key and raise the objections through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to raise objections&nbsp;</strong>

MP Police Constable Answer Key 2021: How to download and raise objections

Visit the official site of PEB MP on peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MP Police Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and raise objections against the answer key.

Make the payment of objection fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your objection has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For each question, candidates will have to pay ₹50/-. The last date to raise objections is till February 20, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 6000 posts of constables in the organization. Candidates can check the official site of MP Police for more related details.