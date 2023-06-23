Home / Education / Employment News / MP Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 7090 constable posts from June 26

MP Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 7090 constable posts from June 26

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 23, 2023 05:52 PM IST

Apply for 7090 constable posts from June 26 at esb.mp.gov.in.

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has invited applications for police constable posts. The application process will begin on June 26 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at posts at esb.mp.gov.in. The examination will be conducted on August 12.

MP Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 7090 constable posts from June 26(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
MP Police Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 7090 constable vacancies.

MP Police Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 500 for unreserved candidates. For SC/ST/OBC and EWS candidates, the application fee is 250.

MP Police Recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: For the constable GD posts candidates should have passed class 10th or Higher secondary.

For the constable GD posts candidates should have passed class 12th. In addition to it, candidates should have passed two years of courses in electronics, electricals and hardware, computer hardware, telecommunication, instrument mechanic or information technology engineering from any polytechnic institute, college or university recognised by the government.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
