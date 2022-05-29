MP Staff Nurse Recruitment: Application for 1222 posts ends tomorrow

The application process for 1,222 Staff Nurse and Pharmacist posts under National Health Mission (NHM) Madhya Pradesh will end on May 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these contractual posts through the website of Strategic Alliance Management Services (SAMS), sams.co.in.

The recruitment drive is for 1,222 Contractual Staff Nurse and Pharmacist vacancies ay the Urban Health and Wellness Center, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh. The application process started on May 1.

The vacancies include 611 Staff Nurse posts and 611 Pharmacist posts. Lower and upper age limits for both posts are 21 and 40 years, respectively.

Salary of Staff Nurses will be ₹20,000 per month and for Pharmacists, it will be ₹15,000 per month.

For eligibility and other details, read the official notification.

Direct link to apply on SAMS portal

SAMS is a pan-India, general management consultancy focused on public health and development sectors.

SAMS has two principal practice areas – HR consulting including recruitment, talent acquisition and third party payrolling (TPP); and procurement & supply chain management and drug logistics for National Health programmes.