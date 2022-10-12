Home / Education / Employment News / MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Assistant and other posts

MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Assistant and other posts

employment news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 05:52 PM IST

MP Vidha Sabha will recruit candidates for Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MP Vidhan Sabha at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Assistant and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Assistant and other posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MP Vidhan Sabha at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organisation. The registration process has opened on October 11 and will close on November 10, 2022. The last date to submit the fees is till November 10, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Grade AG-3: 40 Posts
  • Steno Typist: 2 Posts
  • Security Guard: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is 450/- and 300/- for OBC/EWS SC/ST category candidates. The fees should be paid through online mode- net banking, credit or debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MP Vidhan Sabha.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vidhan sabha sarkari naukri
vidhan sabha sarkari naukri

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out