MP Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2022: Apply for 55 Assistant and other posts

Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of MP Vidhan Sabha at mpvidhansabha.nic.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 55 posts in the organisation. The registration process has opened on October 11 and will close on November 10, 2022. The last date to submit the fees is till November 10, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Grade AG-3: 40 Posts

Steno Typist: 2 Posts

Security Guard: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees for general category candidates is ₹450/- and ₹300/- for OBC/EWS SC/ST category candidates. The fees should be paid through online mode- net banking, credit or debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MP Vidhan Sabha.