MPPEB PNST 2021: Application process begins at peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB PNST 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has started accepting online applications for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021. Interested female candidates can apply for the selection test at the official website peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB conducts PNST to admit students to B.Sc Nursing which is a 4 year course, in government nursing institutes.

The last date to apply for the posts is September 20, 2022.

The PNST exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 17 and 18, 2022 to fill 810 seats in 6 government run nursing institutes in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 17 to 30 years of age as on October 1, 2021. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

After the PNST exam, counseling for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will begin.

The application fee is Rs.400 for general category candidates and Rs.200 for reserved category candidates.

Here’s how to apply

Visit official website peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Online Form - Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2021’

Click on apply link and register

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit the application and save for future purposes

Direct link to apply here. Click here.