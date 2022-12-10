MPPEB recruitment 2022: 200 Excise Constable posts on offer at peb.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on December 10 has begin the application process for the post of Excise Constable (Karyapalik) Direct and Backlog post for the Excise Department. Interested candidates can apply at peb.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is December 24, 2022.

The exam will be held on February 20, 2023, from 10 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM.

MPPEB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Excise Constable (Karyapalik).

MPPEB recruitment 2022 age limit: The Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 33 years as on January 1, 2023.

MPPEB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website a peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Online Form -Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag), Jail Prahari (Karyapalik)(Jail Vibhag) Direct Recruitment Test- 2023 Start From 20/01/2023”

Fill the application form, upload documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

