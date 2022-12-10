Home / Education / Employment News / MPPEB recruitment 2022: 200 Excise Constable posts on offer at peb.mp.gov.in

MPPEB recruitment 2022: 200 Excise Constable posts on offer at peb.mp.gov.in

employment news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 03:48 PM IST

MPPEB recruitment 2022: Apply for 200 vacancies of Excise Constable (Karyapalik) till December 24.

MPPEB recruitment 2022: 200 Excise Constable posts on offer at peb.mp.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
MPPEB recruitment 2022: 200 Excise Constable posts on offer at peb.mp.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on December 10 has begin the application process for the post of Excise Constable (Karyapalik) Direct and Backlog post for the Excise Department. Interested candidates can apply at peb.mp.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is December 24, 2022.

The exam will be held on February 20, 2023, from 10 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 5 PM.

MPPEB recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Excise Constable (Karyapalik).

MPPEB recruitment 2022 age limit: The Candidates should be between the age of 18 years to 33 years as on January 1, 2023.

Direct link to apply

MPPEB recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website a peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Online Form -Van Rakshak & Kshetra Rakshak (Karyapalik) (Van Vibhag), Jail Prahari (Karyapalik)(Jail Vibhag) Direct Recruitment Test- 2023 Start From 20/01/2023”

Fill the application form, upload documents

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs vacancies
jobs vacancies

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out