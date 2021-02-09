MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: 727 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on Monday released an official notification for the recruitment of Medical Officers on its official website. The online registration process will commence on February 15, 2021.
After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mppsc.nic.in on or before March 14, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 727 vacancies, out of which, 401 vacancies are for the OBC category, 253 for ST, and 73 for the EWS category.
Candidates should have an MBBS degree or its equivalent qualification from Indian Medical Council.
Aspirants are required to pay an application fee of ₹500. For SC, ST, OBC, and PWD candidates of MP State, the registration fee is ₹250.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
