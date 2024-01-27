MPRL Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Executive posts till Feb 24

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has invited applications for Assistant Executive posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 24. MPRL Recruitment 2024: Apply for Assistant Executive posts before February 24. 11 vacancies are up for grabs.(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

MPRL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies of Assistant Executive posts.

MPRL Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess two years MBA in Marketing/ Operations Management/ Supply Chain/ Business Management/ Analytics/ International Trade OR Graduate Degree with two year Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing/ International Trade/ Supply Chain. Working knowledge of Kannada is desirable.

MPRL Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

MPRL Recruitment 2024 Selection process: The selection will be based on valid UGC-NET December 2023 marks.

MPRL Recruitment 2024 application fee: The General, OBC (including non-creamy layer) and EWS category candidates must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs118. ) SC / ST/ PwBD/ Ex-Serviceman categories are exempted from payment of the application fee.