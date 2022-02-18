MPSC Group B Admit Card 2022 for prelims exam released, download link here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released MPSC Group B Admit Card 2022 for preliminary examination. Candidates who will appear for preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC group B combined preliminary examination will be conducted on February 26, 2022 in the state. The exam will be conducted across 36 district headquarters in Maharashtra. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card here

MPSC Group B Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC Group B Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will comprise of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each. The question paper will be in english and hindi language.

This recruitment drive will fill up 666 posts of Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Section Officer, State Tax Inspector etc under Group B in the state. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSC.