MSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for 153 Trainee Clerks and other posts at mscbank.com

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 12, 2023 05:26 PM IST

MSC Bank will recruit candidates for Trainee Clerks and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at mscbank.in.

The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd. has invited applications from candidates for Trainee Clerks and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of MSC Bank at mscbank.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 153 posts in the organization.

The registration process was started on October 10 and will end on October 30, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Trainee Junior Officers: 45 posts
  • Trainee Clerks: 107 posts
  • Steno Typist in Junior Officer Grade: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written test and personal interview or skill test. The written test will be in English only. Candidates will have to score minimum 50 percent i.e.., 100 marks as qualifying marks for being shortlisted for personal interview.

Application Fees

The application fees for Trainee Junior Officers and Steno Typist is 1770/-, for Trainee Clerks, the application fees is 1180/-. The application fees should be paid only through online mode – debit card, credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets.

