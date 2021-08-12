Home / Education / Employment News / NABARD Officers Exam 2021: Grade A, Grade B recruitment training dates released
employment news

NABARD Officer Exam 2021 pre recruitment training dates have been released. Candidates who want to appear for the exam can check the dates and other details on nabard.org.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:57 AM IST

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released the NABARD Officers Exam 2021 recruitment training dates. The pre recruitment training will be conducted in online mode for Assistant Manager in Grade A and Manager in Grade B posts. The official notice is available to appearing candidates on the official site of NABARD on nabard.org.

As per the official notice, the pre recruitment training will be conducted online from August 16 to August 21, 2021. The decision to conduct the training in online mode for 2021 recruitment was taken due to the prevailing COVID19 situation in the country.

The link for joining the training will be sent to the emails of the candidates mentioned by them in their application, in due course, read the notice. Also candidates can report all the queries related to PRT to hrmd.intrg@nabard.org.

The Bank has already released the preliminary exam dates for Grade A and B posts. The Manager in Grade B (RDBS) post examination will be conducted on September 17, 2021 and Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) post exam will be conducted on September 18, 2021. A total 7 posts will be filled for Manager (RDBS) and 153 posts will be filled for AM (RDBS) and AM( Rajbhasha).


Topics
nabard grade a phase nabard recruitment nabard exam + 1 more
