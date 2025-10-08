Edit Profile
    Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1176 posts at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in

    Nagaland Police has invited applications for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 1176 posts at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in. 

    Published on: Oct 8, 2025 4:10 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Nagaland Police has invited applications for Constable (GD) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Nagaland Police at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1176 posts in the organisation.

    Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1176 posts at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in

    The registration process has started and will close on November 7, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Minimum criteria should be Class-6 Passed for Backward Tribes and Class-8 Passed for Indigenous Naga Tribes of Nagaland from NBSE or Equivalent Qualification from any recognised Board of School Education in India. The age limit should be between 18 to 28 years.

    Selection Process

    The selection process comprises of physical/ medical standards, outdoor (PET), written examination and interview.

    Only those candidates who are declared fit in Physical/Medical Standards and have cleared the Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) will be called for written examination on the scheduled Date. The question paper will be of MCQ comprising of 80 questions for 40 marks. The duration to answer the question paper will be 2 hours.

    The MCQ may consist of questions relating to General Awareness, General Knowledge, Science, Indian History, Indian Polity, Social Sciences, Knowledge of Elementary Mathematics, Sports, Naga Culture and Heritage, Nagaland State and Naga Tribes and General Mental Aptitude tests, etc.

    Application Fee

    The application fee is 300/-. The fee is non refundable. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Nagaland Police.

    Detailed Notification Here

