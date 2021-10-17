Home / Education / Employment News / NALCO invites applications to recruit HEMM Operators
employment news

NALCO invites applications to recruit HEMM Operators

  • NALCO has invited applications to fill vacancies in HEMM operator posts. Candidates can apply at the official website of NALCO, nalcoindia.com.
NALCO invites applications to recruit HEMM Operators(Shutterstock)
NALCO invites applications to recruit HEMM Operators(Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has invited applications to fill vacancies in HEMM operator posts. Candidates can apply at the official website of NALCO, nalcoindia.com. The last date for submission of application forms is November 8.

Apply online

NALCO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • SUPT (HEMM Operator): 2 posts
  • JOT (HEMM Operator): 4 posts

“Candidates who have passed HSC with ITI (NCTVT/SCTE&VT) in any trade with Heavy Vehicle Driving license are eligible to apply. Valid first-aid certificate is desirable which must be acquired during training period, if not already acquired,” the recruiting organisation has said in the job notice.

While no experience is required to apply for SUPT (HEMM Operator) post, those applying for JOT (HEMM Operator) post need to have SUPT and EOAT training in NALCO.

The SUPT will be inducted for 12 Months and then JOT for 18 Months before placement at T0 Grade.

The upper age limit of applicants, as on February 28, 2021, is 27 years.

“During the probation period and/or after absorption, selected candidates will be posted in the NALCO’s establishments anywhere in India or abroad or any of the subsidiaries/joint ventures/business associates of NALCO & is transferable as per the organizational requirement. The selected candidates may be assigned jobs/ functions/ assignments related to their area as per the requirements of the Company including shift operation,” NALCO has said in the job notice.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nalco jobs
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out