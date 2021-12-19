National Institute of Fashion Technology to recruit Asst Professors on contract

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited applications for recruitment of Assistant Professors on contract basis for five years. The recruitment will be on contract basis for five years with possibility of regularization following due procedure to assess performance, the NIFT has said. The application forms are available online and the deadline for submission of the forms is January 31, 2022.

A total of 190 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates with Post Graduate Degree from recognized University/Institute with three years’ experience {including pre-qualification (post UG degree) experience} in teaching or research or in relevant industry in a recognised University/ Institution or PhD from recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant with one year’s experience {including pre-qualification (post UG degree) experience} in a recognised University/Institution in teaching or research or in relevant industry are eligible to apply.

The upper age limit for the recruitment is 40 years. “Upper age-limit for NIFT employees may be relaxed upto five years or total length of service rendered (on regular and/or long term contract basis) whichever is less,” the NIFT has mentioned in the job notice. “Essential qualification, experience and age will be reckoned on the last date for submission of online applications i.e. 31-01-2022,” it has added.