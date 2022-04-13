Home / Education / Employment News / NBE launches 14 new DNB/FNB courses, registration from April 15
NBE launches 14 new DNB/FNB courses, registration from April 15

  • Medical colleges, hospitals and institutions can register with NBEMS for these courses from April 15 on natboard.edu.in.
Published on Apr 13, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Wednesday launched 14 new Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) courses. 

Medical colleges, hospitals and institutions can register with NBEMS for these courses from April 15. The last date to apply for accreditation at natboard.edu.in is June 15. 

The courses are: 

  1. Renal Transplant (FNB)
  2. Andrology (FNB) 
  3. Minimal Access Urology (FNB) 
  4. Paediatric Urology (FNB) 
  5. Musculoskeletal Radiology (MSK Radiology) (FNB) 
  6. Fetal Radiology (FNB) 
  7. Paediatric Anaesthesia (FNB) 
  8. Onco-Anaesthesia (FNB) 
  9. Transplant Anaesthesia (FNB) 
  10. Trauma Anaesthesia & Critical Care (FNB) 
  11. Head & Neck Oncology (FNB) 
  12. Bariatric Surgery (FNB) 
  13. Cardiac Electrophysiology (FNB) 
  14. Geriatric Medicine (DNB)

“The application forms have to be submitted only in online mode through Online Accreditation Application Portal (OAAP) which can be accessed through NBEMS website www.natboard.edu.in,” the NBE said. 

Click here for the notification

Click here for the information bulletin. 

 

