NCL India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for 632 apprentice posts from Jan 18

NLC India Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates with Graduation / Diploma in courses mentioned below and passed during 2019/2020/2021/2022 & 2023 for one-year Apprenticeship Training. The application process will commence on January 18 and the deadline for submitting the application form is January 31. interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nlcindia.in. NCL India Limited is recruiting for 632 Graduate and Technician (Diploma) Apprentices posts vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online before January 31.

The Selected list of Candidates will be displayed on the notice board of L&DC, and the NLCIL website tentatively on February 19 .

NCL India Limited Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 632 vacancies of which 314 are for Graduate Apprentices posts and 318 are for Technician (Diploma) Apprentices posts.

NCL India Limited Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nlcindia.in

Click the CAREERS link to open the Careers page.

Select the Trainees & Apprentices tab.

Click on the application link.

Complete the application form and take a printout of the registration form.

After the submission of the application form candidates have to submit the registration forms through the post to

The General Manager,

Learning and Development Centre,

N.L.C India Limited.

Neyveli – 607 803.

or by submitting it to the collection box at the Learning and Development Centre on or before 06.02.2023 by 5.00 pm.