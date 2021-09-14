Home / Education / Employment News / NCRTC invites applications to recruit operation, maintenance staff
  • NCRTC invites applications to recruit operations and maintenance staff purely on contract basis. The application forms will be available from September 15 and candidates can apply on the official website of the corporation.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:08 PM IST

NCRTC invites applications to recruit operations and maintenance staff purely on contract basis. The application forms will be available from September 15 and candidates can apply on the official website of the corporation.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer based test, followed by medical fitness test in prescribed medical standards as per Indian Railway Medical Manual. However, for Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller post there will be an additional psychometric test.

“Candidates selected after written examination, shall have to undergo the medical fitness test and meet the medical standards prescribed by NCRTC for various posts. Expenses for first time medical examination will be borne by NCRTC,” candidates have been informed.

NCRTC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Maintenance Associate (Mechanical): 2 posts
  • Maintenance Associate (Electrical): 36 posts
  • Maintenance Associate (Electronics): 22 posts
  • Maintenance Associate (Civil): 2 posts
  • Programming Associate: 4 posts
  • Technician (Electrician): 43 posts
  • Technician (Electronic Mechanic): 27 posts
  • Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration): 3 posts
  • Technician (Fitter): 18 posts
  • Technician (Welder): 2 posts
  • Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller: 67 posts

 

