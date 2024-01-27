 New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment: 300 Assistant posts notified - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment: 300 Assistant posts notified

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment: 300 Assistant posts notified

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 27, 2024 02:07 PM IST

New India Assurance Co. Ltd notifies 300 Assistant vacancies

The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has notified vacancies for 300 Assistant vacancies. The applictaion process will commence on February 1 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.newindia.co.in.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment: 300 Assistant posts notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment: 300 Assistant posts notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment vacancy: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 assistant vacancies.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment educational qualification: candidates should be graduates from a recognized university. Candidates should have knowledge of the regional language of the state /UT for which they are applying.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.newindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the applictaion link

Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

The detailed notification will be available on the official website at www.newindia.co.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On