The New India Assurance Co. Ltd has notified vacancies for 300 Assistant vacancies. The applictaion process will commence on February 1 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.newindia.co.in. New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment: 300 Assistant posts notified(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment vacancy: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 assistant vacancies.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment educational qualification: candidates should be graduates from a recognized university. Candidates should have knowledge of the regional language of the state /UT for which they are applying.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.newindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the applictaion link

Fill the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

The detailed notification will be available on the official website at www.newindia.co.in.