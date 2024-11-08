NFL Non-Executive Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 336 posts, link here

National Fertilizers Limited will close the registration process for non-executive posts on November 8, 2024. Eligible candidates can apply online through the company's official website, nationalfertilizers.com. This recruitment drive will fill 336 posts in the organisation. NFL Non-Executive Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 336 posts(Unsplash)

The application correction window will open on November 10 and will close on November 11, 2024.

NFL Non-Executive Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NFL at nationalfertilizers.com.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on recruitment in NFL link given at the bottom of the page.

Again a new page will open.

Click on NFL Non-Executive Recruitment 2024 link available on the page.

Now click on the post and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹200/- plus applicable Bank Charges. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental category candidates are not required to pay any application fee. The fee can be remitted through any Debit/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI ID using the online payment gateway facility. Fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Selection Process

Candidates will be required to appear for Offline OMR-based examination. The OMR Based test will have two parts, Discipline related and Aptitude related. Medium of Test will be in Rajbhasha (Hindi) and English. The duration of the test will be 02 hours (120 minutes). The total number of questions will be 150, of one mark each, out of which 100 questions would be from mix of course curriculum of qualifying Course/ minimum educational qualification and 50 questions from General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning & General Knowledge/ Awareness. There will be no negative marking for wrong answer.