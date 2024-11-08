Menu Explore
UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 2000 posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 08, 2024 05:24 PM IST

UKSSSC will recruit candidates for Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sssc.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission, UKSSSC, has started the registration process for Uttarakhand District Police Constable (Male) and Constable PAC/IRB (Male) exam 2024 on November 8, 2024. Candidates can apply through the official website of UKSSSC at sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 2000 posts, apply now(HT File Photo)
UKSSSC Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 2000 posts, apply now(HT File Photo)

The last date to apply is November 29, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts of Constables across the state. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Uttarakhand District Police Constable (Male): 1600 posts
  • Constable PAC/IRB (Male): 400 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

For the selection of the above posts, there will be an objective type multiple choice (Objective Type with Multiple Choice) competitive examination of 02 hours for 100 marks, in which there will be questions related to the educational qualification of the post.

It is mandatory for General and OBC category candidates to score 45 percent of the minimum qualifying marks and for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes category candidates 35 percent.

Each question will have four answer options. The candidate has to select the correct answer from the four answer options. One-fourth marks will be deducted for each wrong answer given by the candidate.

Application Fee

The application fee for the unreserved/ OBC category is 300/-, and the fee for the SC/ST/EWS category is 150/-. The fee should be paid online. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UKSSSC.

Direct link to apply online

