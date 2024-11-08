Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI has invited applications for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 Grade A and Grade B posts in the organization. SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 72 Grade A and B posts at sidbi.in

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: November 8

Closing date of application: December 2

Tentative Date of Online examination (Phase I): December 22

Tentative Date of Online examination (Phase II): January 19, 2025

Tentative schedule of Interview: February 2025

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’: 50 posts

Manager Grade ‘B’: 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Grade A: Candidates should be above 21 years and below 30 years of age to apply for the post. (Candidates born not earlier than 08.11.1994 and not later than 09.11.2003 [both days including] are only eligible to apply)

Grade B: Candidates should be above 25 years and below 33 years of age to apply for the post. (Candidates born not earlier than 08.11.1991 and not later than 09.11.1999 [both days including] are only eligible to apply)

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of 3 stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of one paper comprising seven (7) sections of total 200 marks), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of total 200 marks) and Phase III [Interview of 100 marks, which shall include 25% marks for notable achievement in extracurricular activities (District/ State/ National Level), awards/ recognition in service etc. subject to the submission of documentary evidence].

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is ₹175/- for other category candidates is ₹1100/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.