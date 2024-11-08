Menu Explore
SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 72 Grade A and B posts at sidbi.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Nov 08, 2024 04:30 PM IST

SIDBI will recruit candidates for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sidbi.in.

Small Industries Development Bank of India, SIDBI has invited applications for Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 72 Grade A and Grade B posts in the organization.

SIDBI Officers Recruitment 2024: Apply for 72 Grade A and B posts at sidbi.in
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: November 8
  • Closing date of application: December 2
  • Tentative Date of Online examination (Phase I): December 22
  • Tentative Date of Online examination (Phase II): January 19, 2025
  • Tentative schedule of Interview: February 2025

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Manager Grade ‘A’: 50 posts
  • Manager Grade ‘B’: 22 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

Grade A: Candidates should be above 21 years and below 30 years of age to apply for the post. (Candidates born not earlier than 08.11.1994 and not later than 09.11.2003 [both days including] are only eligible to apply)

Grade B: Candidates should be above 25 years and below 33 years of age to apply for the post. (Candidates born not earlier than 08.11.1991 and not later than 09.11.1999 [both days including] are only eligible to apply)

Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 5647 posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of 3 stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of one paper comprising seven (7) sections of total 200 marks), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of total 200 marks) and Phase III [Interview of 100 marks, which shall include 25% marks for notable achievement in extracurricular activities (District/ State/ National Level), awards/ recognition in service etc. subject to the submission of documentary evidence].

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is 175/- for other category candidates is 1100/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / Master Card / Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Detailed Notification Here

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
