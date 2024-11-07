Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 5647 posts at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in

Northeast Frontier Railway, NFR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5647 posts in the organization. Northeast Frontier Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 5647 posts

The registration process started on November 4 and will end on December 3, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Katihar (KIR) & Tindharia (TDH) Workshop: 812 posts

Alipurduar (APDJ): 413 posts

Rangiya (RNY): 435 posts

Lumding (LMG): 950 posts

Tinsukia (TSK: 580 posts

New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS) & Engineering Workshop (EWS/BNGN): 982 posts

Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 814 posts

NFR Headquarter (HQ)/Maligaon: 661 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on the closing date mentioned in this notification.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of unit-wise, trade-wise and community-wise merit position. The merit list for each unit will be based on percentage of marks obtained in Matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The final panel will be on the basis of average of marks in matriculation and ITI.

Application Fee

Candidates who want to apply will have to pay ₹100/- as application fee. SC, ST, PwBD, EBC & women candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

In case a candidate wishes to modify or make corrections in his/her online application after submission, he/she may do so on payment of Rs. 50/- (fifty rupees only) for each occasion. However, the candidate will not be allowed to modify any detail submitted for registration. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Northeast Frontier Railway.