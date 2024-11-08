The New India Assurance Company Ltd. has released NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Phase II or Main examination for Administrative Officers, Scale 1 (Generalist/ Specialists) can download the admit card through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2024 out at newindia.co.in, download link here

The call letter for the online Phase 2 examination will be available on the website till November 17, 2024.

The Phase 2 online examination will be held on November 17, 2024. The main examination will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 30 marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of Objective Test, Descriptive Test will be administered.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. Each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

NIACL AO Mains Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card from the official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where Administrative Officer 2024 link will be available.

Click on the link and a new drop down box will open.

Now click on NIACL AO Main Admit Card 2024 link and enter the login details.

Once done your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 170 posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.