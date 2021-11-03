NFL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for management trainee posts from today

NFL Recruitment 2021: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) on Tuesday invited online applications from energetic young qualified Indian nationals for recruitment to executive level positions. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the mentioned posts from November 3, 2021. The last date to fill the online application form is November 23.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 12 posts of management trainee (Marketing) and 12 posts of management trainee (HR) in the organisation.

Eligibility criteria for management trainee (Marketing):

Candidates need to have minimum 60% marks in full time M.Sc. (Agriculture) with specialisation in any discipline or M.Sc. in specialization in any discipline of Agriculture or minimum 60% marks in two years' full time MBA or PGDBM (Marketing / Agri Business Marketing/ International Marketing/Rural Management) recognized by UGC/AICTE. Also, candidates need to have full time regular degree of B.Sc. (Agriculture) with minimum 60% marks.

Eligibility criteria for management trainee (HR):

Candidates need to have Minimum 60% marks in 2 years full time MBA/PG degree or diploma, from Universities/ Institutes recognized by UGC/AICTE, with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations / Human Resource Management/ HR.

Age limit for management trainee (Marketing) and management trainee (HR):

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 29 years of age.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to General, OBC and EWS category need to pay ₹700/- plus applicable bank charges as application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental category candidates are exempted to pay any application fee.

Selection process:

The selection of candidates is based on the performance of the candidates in the online test and interview.

Candidates are advised to peruse the advertisement carefully and should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria.