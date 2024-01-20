National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications for Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts in the organization. NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 60 posts, details here

The last date to apply is till February 15, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute. By direct recruitment on the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023 conducted by UPSC. The age limit should be below 30 years as on closing date of advertisement.

Selection Process

On the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023 conducted by UPSC.

All selected candidates, at the time of their joining the post in the Authority, will have to execute a Service Bond for an amount of Rs.5.00 lakhs for serving National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a minimum period of 3 years from the date of their joining NHAI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NHAI.

