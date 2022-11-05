NIC recruitment 2022: Apply for 127 scientist vacancies at calicut.nielit.in
NIELIT on behalf of NIC has invited applications for 127 scientist posts.
National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on behalf of NIC has invited applications for 127 scientist posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of application form is November 21. Interested candidates can apply online at www.calicut.nielit.in.
NIC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 127 vacancies of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientist-F, 1 vacancy is for the post of Scientist – E, 12 vacancies are for the post of Scientist -D, and 112 vacancies are for the post of Scientist-C.
NIC recruitment 2022 age limit: The upper age limit for the post of Scientist - F is 50 years, for Scientist - E 45 years for Scientist - D the age limit is 40 years and for the Scientist - C the age limit is 35 years.
NIC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹800 per post.
NIC recruitment 2022: How to apply
Visit the official website at www.calicut.nielit.in
Register and proceed with the application
Pay the application fee
Submit and take print out for future reference.
