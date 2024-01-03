NICL AO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 274 posts begins at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, link here

National Insurance Company Limited, NICL has started the registration process for Administrative Officer posts on January 2, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 274 posts in the organization. NICL AO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 274 posts begins, link here (Shutterstock)

The last date to apply is till January 22, 2024. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NICL AO Recruitment 2023

NICL AO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

The link to apply for the post will be available along with the advertisement.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PwBD category will have to pay ₹250/- as application fees and other candidates will have to pay ₹1000/- as application fees including intimation charges.

The selection process comprises of written exam which will be conducted in two phases Phase – I: Preliminary Examination online and Phase – II: Main Examination online. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NICL.