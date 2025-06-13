NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 266 Generalists and Specialists posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, link here

National Insurance Company Limited has invited applications for Administrative Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The last date to apply is July 3, 2025. NICL AO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 266 Generalists and Specialists posts

The Phase I examination will be held on July 20 and the Phase II examination will be held on August 31, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 266 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy details

1. Specialist: 96 posts

2. Generalists: 170 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification for each posts can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on May 1, 2025 (i.e., a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.05.1995 and not later than 01.05.2004 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of exams in two phases- Phase I which is preliminary examination and Phase II which is main examination and interview.

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 100 marks will be conducted online (applicable for all disciplines). This test would be of 60 minutes duration consisting of 3 sections (with separate timings for each section).

Main Examination will consist of Objective Tests (Multiple Choice type Questions) for 250 marks and Descriptive Test for 30 Marks. Both the Objective and Descriptive Tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer Descriptive Test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of Objective Test, Descriptive Test will be administered.

The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of scores obtained by the candidates in the online Main Examination (Objective test) and Interview.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD category.