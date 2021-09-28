Home / Education / Employment News / NIELIT invites applications to recruit resource persons
NIELIT invites applications to recruit resource persons(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
NIELIT invites applications to recruit resource persons(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news

NIELIT invites applications to recruit resource persons

  • National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications to recruit resource persons. The application forms are available on the official website of NIELIT, nielit.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is October 8.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 28, 2021 07:17 PM IST

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications to recruit resource persons. The application forms are available on the official website of NIELIT, nielit.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is October 8.

Apply online

NIELIT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Sr. Resource Person (Programming - .Net): 1 post
  • Resource Person (Programming -.Net): 2 posts
  • Chief Resource Person (PHP with Drupal Domain): 1 post
  • Jr. Resource Person (Programming PHP): 1 post

After selection, candidates will be posted at NIELIT Bhawan, Sector-8, Dwarka, Delhi-110077. Candidates will be recruited initially for a period of one year. Contract period may further be extended based on the performance & requirements, NIELIT has said.

Candidates with B.E / B. Tech (Computer Science/IT)/ M.E /M. Tech. (Computer Science /IT)/M.S. (Computer Science /IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer  Science/IT)/ MCA/ DOEACC ‘B Level’ / DOEACC ‘C Level’ are eligible to apply.

Job details

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nielit ccc
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.