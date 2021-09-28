NIELIT invites applications to recruit resource persons

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications to recruit resource persons. The application forms are available on the official website of NIELIT, nielit.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is October 8.

NIELIT recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Sr. Resource Person (Programming - .Net): 1 post

Resource Person (Programming -.Net): 2 posts

Chief Resource Person (PHP with Drupal Domain): 1 post

Jr. Resource Person (Programming PHP): 1 post

After selection, candidates will be posted at NIELIT Bhawan, Sector-8, Dwarka, Delhi-110077. Candidates will be recruited initially for a period of one year. Contract period may further be extended based on the performance & requirements, NIELIT has said.

Candidates with B.E / B. Tech (Computer Science/IT)/ M.E /M. Tech. (Computer Science /IT)/M.S. (Computer Science /IT)/ M.Sc. (Computer Science/IT)/ MCA/ DOEACC ‘B Level’ / DOEACC ‘C Level’ are eligible to apply.

Job details

