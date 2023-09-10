News / Education / Employment News / NIFT Srinagar announces 16 group C vacancies, see details

NIFT Srinagar announces 16 group C vacancies, see details

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 10, 2023 09:26 AM IST

Eligible candidates can apply offline till September 30. Application form and other details can be checked on nift.ac.in/srinagar.

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar has invited applications for 16 group C vacancies on long term contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply offline till September 30. Application form and other details can be checked on nift.ac.in/srinagar.

Vacancy details:

Assistant (Administration): 2 vacancies.

Assistant Warden (Boys): 1 vacancy.

Assistant Warden (Girls): 1 vacancy.

Machine Mechanic: 2 vacancies.

Nurse: 1 vacancy.

Steno grade 3: 1 vacancy.

Junior Assistant: 2 vacancies.

Lab Assistant: 6 vacancies.

The application fee is 500 for general, EWS, OBC categories and 250 for SC, ST, PwD candidates. The fee is to be paid through bank draft.

Eligibility criteria are different for each post. For more information, check the notification here.

Selection of candidates will be purely on merit basis and the list will be prepared on the basis of written exam/skill test wherever applicable.

The skill test will be held at the institute campus.

