NIHFW invites applications to recruit for manager, other posts; check details

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) has invited applications to fill various posts on contract basis for the development and maintenance of COVID-19 IT application a project of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India (Through Centre of Health Informatics (CHI). The application forms are available on the official website of the institute and the deadline for submission of the application is December 31.

Job details, application forms

Candidates should follow the job notification for details on the educational qualification, work experience and other details.

“This project is currently approved for a period upto 31/3/2022 and likely to continue based on requirement of the resources for above IT application and satisfactory performance of the employee/ staff. The engagement of following positions (On Contract Basis) will be at the CHI, NIHFW and MoHFW, Nirman Bhavan, New Delhi,” the institute has said.

NIHFW recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Manager/ Senior Technical Project Manager: 1 post

Product Manager / Technical Project Manager: 1 post

Team Leaders / Architects: 2 posts

Database Admin: 1 post

Architect (System Admin): 1 post

Architect (Security Admin): 1 post

Data Analyst: 1 post

“An application duly filled in all respect is to be submitted online to the email id @ chivacancy@nihfw.org latest by 31/12/2021upto 5.00 p.m. and the self-attested copy of the same has to be produced at the time of interview,” the institute has informed candidates.

