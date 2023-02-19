NIT Jalandhar Recruitment: Apply for 105 Non-Faculty positions at nitj.ac.in

National Insitute of Technology Jalandhar has invited applications for 105 Non- Faculty posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is March 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nitj.ac.in.

NIT Jalandhar recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 105 Non-Faculty positions.

NIT Jalandhar recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay ₹1000 as an application fee. However, the application fee is ₹500 for SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates.

Here's the direct link to apply

NIT Jalandhar Recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nitj.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Applications are Invited for the Recruitment to the Non-Faculty Posts (Advt. No. 02/2023 to 06/2023)”

Next, fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Notification here