NIT Jamshedpur Faculty Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Professor posts

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT Jamshedpur on nitjsr.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 67 posts in the organisation.

The posts will be filled in the Departments of Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering*, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, Physics, and Production & Industrial Engineering. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

Candidates of UR/ OBC/ EWS category who want to apply for the posts should pay ₹1500/- as application fees. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect only. No other mode of fee payment will be accepted.

Where to send application

Candidates should send the filled up application form and other necessary documents to The Registrar, NIT Jamshedpur, Adityapur, Jamshedpur- 831014, India by June 15, 2022. Applicants, who are in employment of Government/Govt. Undertaking/ Autonomous Body, must send their application through proper channel.