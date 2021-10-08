NIT Karnataka Recruitment 2021: Apply for 23 Assistant Professor posts

National Institute of Technology, NIT Karnataka has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NIT Karnataka on nitk.ac.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 3, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 23 posts in the organization.

Candidates applying for more than one Department are required to submit separate application forms. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application October 5, 2021

Last date to apply online November 3, 2021

Last date for submission of online application November 5, 2021

Last date for submission of hard copy of application November 10, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

For faculty positions in Engineering Departments: B.E./B.Tech. or any equivalent degree and M.E./M.Tech. or any equivalent degree in relevant discipline. Candidates having Ph.D. Degree directly after B.E./B.Tech. from reputed Institutions/Universities will also be considered, if other norms are fulfilled.

For faculty positions in Mathematics: MSc in relevant discipline.

For faculty positions in School of Management: MA/MSc/MCom/MBA/MTech in relevant discipline. All new entrants should have Ph.D. in the relevant / equivalent discipline and should have First Class in the preceding degrees.

Detailed Notification Here

Where to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form along with documents to The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, Mangaluru - 575 025, Karnataka, India before the last date.