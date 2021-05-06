IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO & other posts
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO &amp; other posts(Rajkumar)
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO & other posts(Rajkumar)
employment news

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO & other posts

Northeast Frontier Railway to recruit candidates for GDMO and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NFR on nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 08:11 AM IST

North East Frontier Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for GDMO and other posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of NFR on nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts it till May 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization.

The interview will be conducted by the Railway Board on May 11, 2021 from 11 am onwards. Also, the vacancies may alter as per Administrative Requirement at any time during the engagement.

Vacancy Details

• Ophthalmologist 1 Post

• General Duty Medical Officers 10 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

• Specialist: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS with Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in respective subject/ field as a Specialist and should be recognized by the Indian Medical Council.

• GDMO: The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an Institute recognized by the Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the state Medical Councils of India after completion of one-year compulsory internship.

Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should not exceed 53 years of age as on May 1, 2021. For retired doctors, age to be considered not exceeding 67 years as on May 1, 2021.

Detailed Notification Here

Other details

Selected candidates will have to produce the original certificate, pension payment order, service certificate, and last pay certificate and attested copies of all certificates at the time of joining.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
railway recruitement sarkari naukri coronavirus covid19 railway jobs + 2 more

Related Stories

Indian Railways(HT File)
Indian Railways(HT File)
employment news

South Eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 53 Staff Nurse and other posts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 09:22 AM IST
South Eastern Railway to recruit candidates for Staff Nurse and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site SER on ser.indianrailways.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) at bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to apply for these posts is May 15.(Reuters File)
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of the Baba Farid University of Health Science (BFUHS) at bfuhs.ac.in. The last date to apply for these posts is May 15.(Reuters File)
employment news

BFUHS Staff Nurse recruitment 2021: Apply for 503 posts at bfuhs.ac.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • The online application process to fill 503 vacancies for Staff Nurse began on May 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP