Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 52 PGT, TGT and PRT posts
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 52 PGT, TGT and PRT posts

Northeast Frontier Railway to recruit candidates for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on April 1, 2022. 
Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 52 PGT, TGT and PRT posts(File Photo / HT)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 05:35 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Northeast Frontier Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Teacher posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview for PGT, TGT and PRT posts on April 1, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 52 posts of Teachers in the organisation. 

The engagement will be on part time basis on fixed consolidated monthly remuneration for a period not exceeding March 31, 2023 or appointment of regularly selected candidate from railway recruitment board or availability of regular railway employee whichever is earlier or till the end of academic session. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • PGT: 4 Posts
  • TGT: 16 Posts
  • PRT: 13 Posts
  • TGT: 6 Posts
  • Contractual Teachers: 13 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 65 years of age. 

Where to apply

The willing candidates may directly report for the walk-in-interview to the venue of interview as per date and time specified above with copies of all certificate/ testimonials/ marksheets in original and true copy. The venue of DRM (P)’s Office/ Lumding. 

 

 

Topics
sarkari naukri railway recruitment board
