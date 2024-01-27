Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for 152 Assistant Foreman posts

Northern Coalfields Limited, NCL has invited applications for Assistant Foreman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NCL at nclcil.in. The last date to apply is till February 5, 2024. Northern Coalfields Limited to recruit for 152 Assistant Foreman posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 152 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C: 9 posts

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C: 61 posts

Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C: 82 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Foreman (E&T) (Trainee) Grade-C: Diploma in Electronics Engineering.

Assistant Foreman (Mechanical) (Trainee) Grade-C: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Assistant Foreman (Electrical) (Trainee) Grade-C: Diploma in Electrical Engineering

The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

Candidates will be allowed to appear in the Computer Based Test merely on the basis of their declaration regarding their eligibility as mentioned in the online application form. Computer Based Test will be conducted separately for each post. The Computer Based Test will be of 100 Marks for 90 minutes duration (in one sitting), comprising two sections (Section-A & Section-B).

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000/- plus applicable GST Rs. 180/- totaling Rs. 1180/- for Unreserved (UR) /OBC- Non Creamy Layer / EWS category. SC/ ST/ ESM / PwBD/ Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited.

