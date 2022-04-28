Home / Education / Employment News / NPCIL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for executive trainee posts
NPCIL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for executive trainee posts

  • The application deadline for 225 executive trainee positions closes today, April 28, apply at www.npcilcareers.co.in.
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application process to fill 225 vacancies of executive trainee posts will end today, on April 28. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply for the same through the official website of NPCIL recruitment portal at www.npcilcareers.co.in.

Candidates will be shortlisted for personal interviews based on their valid score in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2020/2021/2022.

NPCIL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 225 vacancies of executive trainees in Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electronics, Instrumentation, Civil disciplines by shortlisting candidates based on GATE Scores.

NPCIL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is General (UR), EWS and OBC categories. Female applicants, applicants belonging to SC/ST category, PwBD, Ex Servicemen, Dependents of Defence Personnel Killed in Action (DODPKIA) and employees of NPCIL are exempted from payment of application fee.

NPCIL recruitment 2022 eligibility criteria: BE/B Tech/B Sc (Engineering)/5 year Integrated M Tech with a minimum of 60% aggregate marks in one of the six engineering disciplines listed in the table below from an AICTE/UGC approved University/Deemed University or Institute. A minimum of 60% marks means the marks as per the ordinances of the respective university. The age limit of the candidate should be below 26 years of age.

Direct link to apply

Interested candidates can check notification here

