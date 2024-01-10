NTA releases syllabus of exam for recruitment to non-teaching posts in central universities, details below

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scheme and syllabus of Stage I (Objective Type) Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to Non-Teaching Posts of Group B & Group C in various Central Universities. The examination is set to be conducted on January 25 for recruitment in the following 6 central universities: The NTA has released the scheme and syllabus of Stage I (Objective Type) Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to Non-Teaching Posts of Group B & Group C in various Central Universities . (HT File Photo)

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Dharamshala Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Motihari Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi

English & Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad

University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

Central University of Punjab, Bathinda

The NTA informed in the notification that the Admit Card consisting of details such as Time/Shift, Exam Centre, Instructions, etc. will be issued 3 days prior to date of the examination. In this article, we will look at the syllabus for the examination as notified by the NTA.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Syllabus of examination:

The syllabus consists of 5 subjects which are as follows:

General Awareness : Questions will test candidates’ General Awareness of the environment and its relevance to the society, current affairs knowledge, and matters of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will consist of questions relating to India and its neighboring countries, History, Indian Polity & Constitution, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, General Policy, Science & Scientific Research, institutions of national and global importance, events and more.

: Questions will test candidates’ General Awareness of the environment and its relevance to the society, current affairs knowledge, and matters of everyday observation as may be expected of an educated person. The test will consist of questions relating to India and its neighboring countries, History, Indian Polity & Constitution, Art & Culture, Geography, Economics, General Policy, Science & Scientific Research, institutions of national and global importance, events and more. Reasoning & General Intelligence : Probable questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc.

: Probable questions on analogies, similarities, differences, space visualization, problem solving, analysis, judgment, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship, concepts, arithmetical reasoning, verbal and figure classification, arithmetical number series etc. Mathematical Abilities: Questions on Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, Number System including Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit and Loss, Discount, Simple and Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs, etc.

Questions on Arithmetical and Numerical Ability, Number System including Simplification, Decimals, Fractions, L.C.M., H.C.F., Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Average, Profit and Loss, Discount, Simple and Compound Interest, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time & Distance, Tables & Graphs, etc. Computer Knowledge: Fundamentals of Computer, Hardware & Software, Input and Output devices, M.S. Word, M.S. Excel and Power Point Presentation, Email & Internet.

Fundamentals of Computer, Hardware & Software, Input and Output devices, M.S. Word, M.S. Excel and Power Point Presentation, Email & Internet. Hindi or English Knowledge: Questions on candidate’s understanding of the English or Hindi Languages, its Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, and correct usage among other things to be tested.

Also read: CUREC: Find syllabus of Central Universities Recruitment Examination here