CUREC: NTA announces scheme of Central Universities Recruitment Examination

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced scheme, syllabus and guidelines for the Central Universities Recruitment Examination (non-teaching) scheduled to be held on January 25. Candidates who will appear in the CUREC examination can go to the official NTA websiteand check it. NTA announces scheme of Central Universities Recruitment Examination (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam will be held to fill various group B and C posts at Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala; Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari; Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi; English & Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad; University of Hyderabad and Central University of Punjab, Bathinda.

The tier 1 exam will contain Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and the paper will be divided into five sections:

Section 1: General Awareness (20 questions, 20 marks)

Section 2: Reasoning and General Intelligence (20 questions, 20 marks)

Section 3: Mathematical Abilities (20 questions, 20 marks)

Section 4: Computer Knowledge (20 questions, 20 marks)

Section 5: Hindi or English Language (20 questions, 20 marks)

The question paper of the exam will be bilingual – English and Hindi – and candidates will have the option to respond in either of the languages, NTA said.

The questions will be of the level of degree/diploma/examination, for group B posts and of the matriculation level for Group C posts, it added.

There will be negative marking for wrong answers in paper 1 to the tune of 1/4th of marks allocated per question, the agency said.

