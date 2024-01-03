National Testing Agency, NTA, has announced CUREC 2023 exam date. The official notice for the same is available to candidates on the official website of CUREC at exams.nta.ac.in. CUREC 2023 exam date announced, check notice here

As per the official notice, the Stage I (Objective Type) Computer Based Test (CBT) for recruitment to Non Teaching Posts of Group B & Group C in various Central Universities will be conducted on January 25, 2024.

This examination will be conducted for the recruitment to Group B and Group C posts in 6 Central Universities which includes- Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala, Mahatma Gandhi Central University, Motihari, Central University of Jharkhand, Ranchi, English & Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad and Central University of Punjab, Bathinda.

The admit card for the same will be issued 3 days prior to the date of the examination. The date of examination, Time/Shift, Exam Centre, Instructions, etc will be available along with the admit card. Also, the city intimation for the exam shall be available in due course of time.

The registration process was opened on December 1 and ended on December 21, 2023. The correction window was opened on December 22 and closed on December 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA Exams.

