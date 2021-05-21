Home / Education / Employment News / NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Apply for 280 Executive Trainee posts
NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Apply for 280 Executive Trainee posts(REUTERS)
NTPC Recruitment through GATE 2021: Apply for 280 Executive Trainee posts

NTPC to recruit candidates for Executive Trainee posts through GATE 2021. Eligible candidates can check complete details below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 03:58 PM IST

NTPC Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Engineering Executive Trainee posts. The recruitment of the trainee posts will be done through GATE 2021 score. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NTPC on ntpccareers.net.

This recruitment drive will fill up 280 posts of Executive Trainees in the organization. The application process started on May 21 and will end on June 10, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the disciplineNumber of vacancies 
Electrical 98 Posts
Mechanical 126 Posts 
Electronics/ Instrumentation 56 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have full time bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/AMIE with not less than 65 percent marks, as per respective Institute/ University norms. Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply. The upper age limit of the candidate should be 27 years on last date of online application.

Selection Process

Eligible candidates must have appeared for GATE 2021. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2021 performance, from among the candidates who apply against this advertisement in NTPC.

Compensation and Benefits

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of 40,000-1,40,000 at the basic pay of 40,000. The benefits such as Dearness Allowance, other perquisites and allowance, terminal benefits etc. will be admissible during training/ after absorption as per company rules in force from time to time.

Detailed Notification Here

