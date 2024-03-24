NVS Recruitment exam: NTA begins registration for Navodaya Vidyalaya non-teaching posts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the website for accepting online applications for non-teaching posts of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on exams.nta.ac.in/nvs. NVS Recruitment exam: Registration for non-teaching posts begins (exams.nta.ac.in/nvs, screenshot)

The recruitment drive is for 1377 non-teaching vacancies under various posts:

Female Staff Nurse: 121 vacancies

Assistant Section Officer: 5 vacancies

Audit Assistant: 12 vacancies

Junior Translation Officer: 4 vacancies

Legal Assistant: 1 vacancies

Stenographer: 23 vacancies

Computer Operator: 2 vacancies

Catering Supervisor: 78 vacancies

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 381 vacancies

Electrician cum Plumber: 128 vacancies

Lab Attendant: 161 vacancies

Mess Helper: 442 vacancies

MTS: 19 vacancies

To know the eligibility criteria and other related information, interested candidates can check the detailed notification on navodaya.gov.in or click here.

NVS non-teaching recruitment 2024: Important dates and details

Application window: From March 22 to April 30 (5 pm)

Last date for fee payment: April 30 (5 pm)

Correction in particulars of application form: May 2 to 4.

Admit cards download date: To be announced later

Exam date: To be announced later

Official websites: exams.nta.ac.in/NVS/ and navodaya.gov.in

The application fee for Stuff Nurse vacancies is ₹1,500 for female candidates and ₹500 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.

For all other posts, the fee is ₹500 for SC, ST, PwBD candidates and ₹1,000 for other candidates.

Direct link to apply

Check the NTA notification here

This recruitment drive will fill up non-teaching vacancies on direct recruitment basis on the NVS headquarters, regional offices, NLIs and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country.

For any assistance while applying for the examination, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at nvsre.nt@nta.ac.in.

For other updates, they can visit the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) at navodaya.gov.in or the NTA websites: nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in.