NVS Recruitment exam: NTA begins registration for Navodaya Vidyalaya non-teaching posts
Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on exams.nta.ac.in/nvs.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched the website for accepting online applications for non-teaching posts of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). Eligible and interested candidates can submit their forms on exams.nta.ac.in/nvs.
The recruitment drive is for 1377 non-teaching vacancies under various posts:
Female Staff Nurse: 121 vacancies
Assistant Section Officer: 5 vacancies
Audit Assistant: 12 vacancies
Junior Translation Officer: 4 vacancies
Legal Assistant: 1 vacancies
Stenographer: 23 vacancies
Computer Operator: 2 vacancies
Catering Supervisor: 78 vacancies
Junior Secretariat Assistant: 381 vacancies
Electrician cum Plumber: 128 vacancies
Lab Attendant: 161 vacancies
Mess Helper: 442 vacancies
MTS: 19 vacancies
To know the eligibility criteria and other related information, interested candidates can check the detailed notification on navodaya.gov.in or click here.
NVS non-teaching recruitment 2024: Important dates and details
Application window: From March 22 to April 30 (5 pm)
Last date for fee payment: April 30 (5 pm)
Correction in particulars of application form: May 2 to 4.
Admit cards download date: To be announced later
Exam date: To be announced later
Official websites: exams.nta.ac.in/NVS/ and navodaya.gov.in
The application fee for Stuff Nurse vacancies is ₹1,500 for female candidates and ₹500 for SC, ST and PwBD candidates.
For all other posts, the fee is ₹500 for SC, ST, PwBD candidates and ₹1,000 for other candidates.
Check the NTA notification here
This recruitment drive will fill up non-teaching vacancies on direct recruitment basis on the NVS headquarters, regional offices, NLIs and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) across the country.
For any assistance while applying for the examination, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at nvsre.nt@nta.ac.in.
For other updates, they can visit the official website of the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) at navodaya.gov.in or the NTA websites: nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in.