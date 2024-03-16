 NVS to recruit for 1377 Non Teaching posts, details here - Hindustan Times
NVS to recruit for 1377 Non Teaching posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 16, 2024 11:39 AM IST

NVS will recruit candidates for Non Teaching posts. Candidates can check details here.

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has invited applications for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1377 posts in the organization.

The registration process has not started yet. The dates of registration have also not been shared. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Female Staff Nurse: 121 posts
  • Assistant Section Officer: 5 posts
  • Audit Assistant: 12 posts
  • Junior Translation Officer: 4 posts
  • Legal Assistant: 1 post
  • Stenographer: 23 posts
  • Computer Operator: 2 posts
  • Catering Supervisor: 78 posts
  • Junior Secretariat Assistant: 381 posts
  • Electrician cum Plumber: 128 posts
  • Lab Attendant: 161 posts
  • Mess Helper: 442 posts
  • MTS: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in competitive exam, interview round and trade/ skill test. The selection process will be different for different posts. However, the mode of selection, whichever so, for all the notified posts will be the sole discretion of NVS and may be changed at any stage.

Application Fee

For female staff nurse posts, the application fee is 1500/- for all candidates and 500/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. For other posts, the application fee is 1000/- for all candidates and 500/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
Exam and College Guide
