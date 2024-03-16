Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has invited applications for Non Teaching posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 1377 posts in the organization. NVS to recruit for 1377 Non Teaching posts, details here

The registration process has not started yet. The dates of registration have also not been shared. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Female Staff Nurse: 121 posts

Assistant Section Officer: 5 posts

Audit Assistant: 12 posts

Junior Translation Officer: 4 posts

Legal Assistant: 1 post

Stenographer: 23 posts

Computer Operator: 2 posts

Catering Supervisor: 78 posts

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 381 posts

Electrician cum Plumber: 128 posts

Lab Attendant: 161 posts

Mess Helper: 442 posts

MTS: 19 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in competitive exam, interview round and trade/ skill test. The selection process will be different for different posts. However, the mode of selection, whichever so, for all the notified posts will be the sole discretion of NVS and may be changed at any stage.

Application Fee

For female staff nurse posts, the application fee is ₹1500/- for all candidates and ₹500/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. For other posts, the application fee is ₹1000/- for all candidates and ₹500/- for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.