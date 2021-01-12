Odisha PSC Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 392 group A, B posts

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment against 392 vacancies for group A and B posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Odisha Civil Service Recruitment 2021 on or before 18 February 2021 on www.opsconline.gov.in. The preliminary exam will be held on February 24, 2021.

Detail of Vacancies:

Category 1

Odisha Administrative Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 137 Posts

Odisha Police Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 06 Posts

Odisha Finance Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 104 Posts

Category 2

Odisha Cooperative Service, (Group-B) - 08 Posts

Odisha Revenue Service (Group-B) - 74 Posts

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service(Group-B) - 63 Posts

Age Limit: 21 years - 32 years.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have a graduation degree in any discipline.

Click here to apply







