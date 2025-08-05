The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd has invited applications for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of OICL at orientalinsurance.org.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation. OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 posts at orientalinsurance.org.in, direct link here

The last date to register is August 17, 2025. The tentative date of Tier I exam is September 7, 2025 and Tier II is October 28, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the post mentioned above, the candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects at SSC/HSC/Intermediate/Graduation level.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 30 years as on July 31, 2025. Candidates born not earlier than 31.07.1995 and not later than 31.07.2004(both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of online test (Preliminary & Main Examination). Candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be further shortlisted for Regional Language Test before the final selection. The Preliminary Examination for 100 marks would be of one hour duration and will consist of 3 sections - English language, Reasoning and Numerical Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EX-SER category and ₹850/- for all candidates other than SC/ST/PWD/EX-SER category. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (Rupay/ Visa/ MasterCard/Maestro), Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OICL.