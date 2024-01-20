close_game
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Senior Officer and other posts, details here

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Senior Officer and other posts, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 20, 2024 07:17 PM IST

Oil India Limited will recruit candidates for Senior Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at oil-india.com.

Oil India Limited has invited applications for Senior Officer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Oil India at oil-india.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 102 posts in the organization.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Senior Officer and other posts
Oil India Limited Recruitment 2024: Apply for 102 Senior Officer and other posts

The registration process will end on January 29, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Grade C: 4 posts
  • Grade B: 97 posts
  • Grade A: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The eligible/short listed candidates for the posts as mentioned will have to appear for Computer Based Test (CBT) and Personal Interview. Phase I will have 100 marks and Phase II will have Personal Interview. Screening and selection will be based on the details provided by the candidates; hence it is necessary that applicants should furnish accurate, full and correct information.

Application Fees

The application fees is 500/- + applicable taxes for General/ OBC (NCL) category. SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen category candidates are exempted from payment of fees. Application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Oil India Limited.

Detailed Notification here 

