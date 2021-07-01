Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 120 junior assistant posts

Oil India Limited(OIL) has invited applications for the various posts of Junior Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of Oil India at https://www.oil-india.com/

The application process began on Thursday, July 1 and the last date to apply is August 15. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 120 vacancies in the department.

Oil India recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have passed 10+2 in any stream from Government Recognized Board or University with 40% marks.

Candidate must possess Diploma or Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06(six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS Word, MS Excel, MS Powerpoint, etc.

OIL recruitment 2021 Age limit: The candidates from the General category should be between 18 to 30 years.

For SC/ST candidates age should be between 18 to 35 years and for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidate’s age should be between 18 to 33 years.

OIL recruitment 2021 Application Fee:

Candidates from the General and OBC category have to pay ₹200 as application fee. SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

OIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of OIL current opening at https://www.oil-india.com/

Click on the link that reads against recruitment for the post of Junior assistant

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register yourself and key in all the required details

Enter the OTP received on your Email Id and Password

Fill the application form and upload all the documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.