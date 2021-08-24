Oil India recruitment 2021: Apply for 535 Grade III vacancies

Oil India Limited (OIL) has invited applications from eligible candidates from its production and exploration areas in the districts of Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo in Assam and Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh for recruitment at various posts at OIL, Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of OIL at oil-india.com and apply.

The application process to fill Grade-III vacancies in Oil India Limited began on August 24. The last date to fill the online application is September 23.

OIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 535 vacancies.

OIL recruitment age limit: The age limit for the general category is 18 to 30 years. For SC/ST category 18 to 35 years and for OBC Non-Creamy layer 18 to 33 years.

OIL recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee is ₹200 for the General category, SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from paying the online application fee.

OIL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of the OIL at oil-india.com

On the homepage click on the Careers tab

Click on the apply online link given against the advertisement

Register your self

Enter the OTP received on your phone

Fill the application form

Upload photograph and signature

Pay the application fee

candidates can check the detailed notification below